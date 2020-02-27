Living in Harmony with Coronavirus

By Michael Dorausch, D.C.

In nearly 25 years of chiropractic practice I’ve yet to miss a day in the office due to illness. This isn’t a brag, it’s not boastfulness, and I’m not saying I won’t die. I am fully aware of the impermanence of my flesh, and I know my physical death will come.

What this is, is my truth. I don’t expect anyone to eat as I do, live as I do, or talk as I do. I mention this now as I hear more people speak (think) of Coronavirus.

I’ve long lost count of how many people have asked if I’ve had a flu vaccine, or other vaccines (as I’ve traveled extensively providing chiropractic care to people and animals in other countries). The answer has always been the same.

I’ve been asked what types of medications I would take and what nutritional supplements I consume. This answer too has always been the same.

This is not about me, I hesitate to even share the following, for concern of misunderstanding and disbelief. I ask no one to believe anything. This is how I live.

Mindfulness, Meditation, Nutrition, Chiropractic Care

My heart is at peace with all of creation. To me, that means I have no desire to battle anything (including you), at anytime. I am at peace with the seen as well as the unseen. Viruses and bacteria are not out to get me, if I become a host to their environment, it’s nothing personal.

As a chiropractor who adjusts the cervical spine mostly supine, I make close face to face contact with people each day.

For years people have coughed in my face, apologizing for the cold or flu they have, or are getting over. I’ve never said this, but it’s like them apologizing for having dirty feet, when I am here to wash them.

That’s my number one, my purpose to serve is bigger than anything else known.

I eat a mostly raw and primarily plant based diet (but haven’t always). My main philosophy is to eat minimal to no commercially made products (things with more than one ingredient). I consume little to no sugar and barely drink alcohol.

I eat with gratitude (as maximal as possible) and without emotion (as minimal as possible).

I meditate on what I consume. I give thanks to the food, I give thanks to those who harvest it, I give thanks to those who transport it, I give thanks to those who brought it to market. I do my best to visualize the families of those who have provided me with this nutrition, and I wish them and their family my deepest gratitude.

For example: I visualize a big rig truck driver sitting at dinner with their family, eating with money provided somehow connected to the purchases I make. I visualize them being healthy, prosperous and safe. I visualize the family gathered together in a state of joy. This takes only seconds to do.

So for me, it’s not only what I eat, but what I think about what I eat.

I see my chiropractor at least two times per week. I don’t expect everyone else to do this, I don’t even expect other chiropractors to do this, it’s just what I do and have done for more than 20 years.

Isn’t that supposed to be my number one? Nope. My truth tells me that if I had 100% mindfulness manifesting in matter, there’d be no interference to correct. I’m not there yet.

I do daily practices to be mindful of my thoughts. I hold no hate for anyone or anything. I watch no television. I participate in nearly zero social media. I have no gym membership.

When not in the office I shovel dirt, chop wood, and carry water. I live on large acreage and can be up at 4 am doing morning chores. It’s not uncommon that I’m in bed asleep before 8 pm.

I meditate about as many hours a day as the average person watches television.

Ultimately, it’s not the chiropractic care, it’s not the nutrition, it’s not the meditation, and not even the mindfulness. It’s rather paradoxical, and yet it is.

I wish you boundless health, and I wish you everlasting happiness.