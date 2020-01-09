By Michael Dorausch, D.C.

Happy 2020! January is a great time to plan chiropractic travels, and I like to get as many conferences and trips on my calendar as I can. My goal is to get the bulk booked before the month is done. Dr. Jillian Farrell (Director of Continuing Education at Sherman College of Chiropractic) sent me an email with a terrific event for a 2020 chiropractic calendar. Sherman Chiropractic College Lyceum 2020.

Roaring into the Future: Register Now for Sherman College Lyceum

From Dr. Farrell: The continuing education department at Sherman College of Chiropractic is “Roaring Into the Future” at Lyceum 2020 and will be hosting its annual continuing education and homecoming event on campus in beautiful Spartanburg, SC, from April 30 to May 2 (Thursday through Saturday).

We’re puttin’ on the ritz in new facilities for you to learn from leaders in chiropractic in a variety of topics spanning philosophy, art, science and principles of practice. In addition to CE in the classroom, the weekend will feature an alumni gathering, a 5K race, and the Great Gatsby Gala.

Registration is now open! Registration cost for a D.C. to attend is $459, but if you hurry, you can get our early bird special price of $359 if registered before February 29, 2020.

REGISTER NOW FOR LYCEUM 2020!

As a Sherman Lyceum attendee, I can tell you it’s a terrific event. The campus is awesome to visit (check out the student center) and the hotel is a perfect place to catch up with other chiropractors, talking philosophy into the night. The students are full of excitement and everyone is super friendly.

The campus address is:

Sherman College of Chiropractic

2020 Springfield Road

Spartanburg, SC 29316

The Official Lyceum Hotel address is:

Downtown Spartanburg Marriott

299 N Church St, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Phone: 864-596-1211 (Ask for Sherman Lyceum Block)

Book Early – Room block was sold out in 2019!

ONLINE HOTEL BOOKING – CLICK HERE!

Standard Room Rate of $142/Night Plus Tax & Fees

Below I have listed a sampling of topics and speakers for 2020 Lyceum.

Specific Chiropractic for the Elderly – Octavio Terrazas

The Chiropractic National Anthem – Terry R. Yochum

Chiropractic Neurology: What Have We Learned and Where are We Going? – Michael Hall

Spondylolisthesis in Contact Sports: When is it Safe? – Terry R. Yochum

Human Trafficking: An Overview – Brian McCoy

Biohacking the Brain through Chiropractic – Monique Andrews

WIC Jam Session – Focus on Families: 20/20 in 2020 – Nalyn Marcus

Innate Forces and “Apps” for Upgrading the Human OS – Donny Epstein

Truth – An Adaptive Strategy – Mitzi Schwartzbauer

What you Need to Know about Chiropractic History – Simon Senzon

Philosophy and Science Can Get Along: Keeping the TIC in a High-Volume Office – Jason Sabo

Practical Adaptability: A Coalescing of Chiropractic Philosophy and Research – Amy Haas

The Pendulum is Swinging: A Look at our History, Future and Why You Should Care – Bharon Hoag

President’s Welcome and State of the College Address – Edwin Cordero

Chiropractic: A Glorious Future? – Christopher Kent

The Responsibilities and Challenges for the Doctor of Chiropractic – Anthony Carrino

Coordination and its Clinical Application – Rick Brescia

TATS: The Art of the Specific – Grant Dennis

The Process of Discovery: Seeing What Others Have Seen Before and Thinking Something New – Stan Pierce

Chiropractic in the First Thousand Days – Linda Slak

Making a Difference in Chiropractic: The Philosophy and Practice of Caring for Animals – Jay Komarek

Review of the Thompson Technique – Thomas Kolarik

The ADD Forum: Psychotropic Disorders – Sal Martingano

Epidemiology of Subluxation – Curtis Fedorchuk

Infinite Principles – Jami Karr

Cone Beam CT: Applications and Utilization Now and in the Future – Tyler Evans and Matthew Richardson

A ‘Bad Bite’ can lead to a ‘Wicked Fall’! – Chris Chapman

Documentation and Coding for 2020 and Beyond – David Smith

Cervical Analysis and Cervical Chair Setups – Rick Brescia

Diagnosis Made Easy – Rebecca Boles

Safe travels and cheers to a spectacular 2020!